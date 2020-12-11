GSA Launches Updated Federal Service Desk Portal for Governmentwide Contracting Assistance

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration has modified the interface of its governmentwide services portal in an effort to improve accessibility and simplify procedures for visitors seeking assistance on GSA’s award systems.

Changes to the unified Federal Service Desk portal include modified search, incident reporting and live-chat functions as well as news and announcement features regarding GSA’s Integrated Award Environments.

GSA has additionally provided virtual tours and walkthroughs to aid visitors to the relaunched FSD.gov portal.

Governmentwide websites supported by FSD include the SAM.gov contract opportunities portal, Wage Determinations OnLine, Electronic Subcontract Reporting System, Federal Procurement Data System – Next Generation and Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act Subaward Reporting System.