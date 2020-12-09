GSA’s Allen Hill: Agencies Must Accelerate EIS Task Order Awards Before Transition Deadline

General Services Administration

Allen Hill, acting deputy assistant commissioner for category management at the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Office of Information Technology Category, has said that agencies must expedite their respective Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) transition efforts, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

Hill told the publication that agencies need to coordinate with contractors to ensure access to EIS plans ahead of the March 31, 2021 deadline for transitioning 50 percent of agency services.

GSA is discontinuing permissions for agencies to modify their task orders under the potential $50 billion EIS telecommunications vehicle ahead of the predecessor Networx contract’s expiration date on May 31, 2023. Thirty percent of federal agencies have finished issuing EIS task orders as of Sept. 30th, according to the report.

“Agencies must award their EIS task orders and get replacement services installed,” noted Hill. “The longer it takes to award task orders, the less time is available to execute complex and lengthy transition activities, increasing the risk of disruptions to agency operations and the delivery of critical services to the public.”