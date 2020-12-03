Horace Blackman Joins CGI Federal’s Healthcare and Social Services Practice; Steven Sousa Quoted

Horace Blackman CGI

CGI Federal has appointed Horace Blackman as senior vice president of Consulting Services for the Health and Human Services market, within the company’s Healthcare and Social Services Practice (HSSP), the company reported on Thursday.

“We welcome Mr. Blackman to CGI Federal’s Health and Social Services Practice team,” said Steven Sousa , CGI senior vice president of Consulting Services. “He will not only broaden our perspectives, he will further enhance our capability profile into the healthcare IT space with his civilian and military program experience.”

Blackman has more than two decades of successful growth and value to mission critical government healthcare programs, across the public and private sectors. In his new role, Blackman will be responsible for strategy development and the execution of business and technology solutions to clients within the healthcare sector.

Prior to joining CGI, Blackman held leadership roles focused on business development, program execution and strategic planning at Edifecs, Cognizant, Leidos and Lockheed Martin . Blackman also spent six years in various IT leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs .

In addition, Blackman was appointed by the Governor of Virginia to serve on the George Mason University Board of Visitors and currently serves as the Vice Rector. He also serves on the board of 1455 Literary Arts.

“I’m excited and humbled to be joining an incredibly talented and successful team within the Healthcare and Social Services Practice,” added Blackman. “This group has been focused on supporting our clients within these important markets, transforming the lives of our fellow citizens, and I look forward to being a part of our continued success.”