IT Modernization CoE Bill Signed Into Law; Sen. Rob Portman Quoted

Sen. Rob Portman U.S. Senator

President Trump has signed into law a bill that aims to help the U.S. government implement the latest advancements in information technology. Portman introduced the bill alongside Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

The IT Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act tasks the General Services Administration's (GSA) Centers of Excellence (CoE) to make efforts that bolster the federal government's overall IT expertise, the office of Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Thursday.

“As technology continues to change and advance, it’s important that the federal government understands the significant impacts it will have on our country, economy and society,” Portman said.

He said the bill will help the government obtain the expertise and tools needed to plan through these technology impacts across years to come. The new law follows and builds on the Artificial Intelligence in Government Act that formally directs the establishment of an AI CoE.