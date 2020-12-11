Jacobs to Support Municipal Services Contract for Development Project; Ken Gilmartin Quoted

Jacobs

Honduras Próspera has selected Jacobs to assist in community planning services that will advance economic development and create new jobs, the company reported on Monday. Jacobs will advise the development group's leaders and planners as they establish zoning, finalize plans for utility systems, roads and rights-of-way and structure administration and services.

"This project will benefit the community for many years to come. Using our experience in municipal government operations and complex infrastructure projects, like the Panama Canal terminal expansion, to bring this project to life is a privilege," said Jacobs executive vice president for People & Places Solutions Ken Gilmartin .

Jacobs will work with Honduras Próspera to structure municipal government and citizen services. The platform has been developed to facilitate international investment, promote local business growth and create job opportunities for the country’s citizens.

In addition, Jacobs create and deliver a full suite of services for public works, roads and rights-of-way, planning and permitting, parks and recreation and administration. The company’s efforts will maximize efficiency and customer focus, as well as mitigate risk and protect investments in roads, utility systems and public spaces.

"We chose Jacobs based on their experience operating city governments and services in the U.S., their reputation for overseeing large programmatic projects in Latin America, and global network of technical experts," said Honduras Próspera chief executive Erick Brimen.

