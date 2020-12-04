Janes Enters Agreement to Acquire Global Platforms and Systems from Avascent

Janes

Janes has entered an agreement to acquire Avascent’s defense market analytics business , Global Platforms and Systems (GPS) , to support the company’s industry intelligence solutions and enhance the offering it provides to customers. Janes expects completion of the acquisition in January 2021 subject to customary conditions.

“I’m delighted to announce the acquisition of GPS from Avascent – it’s a great addition to our portfolio of trusted open-source defence intelligence solutions and allows us to enhance our position as the leading provider of defence market forecasts worldwide,” said Blake Bartlett , CEO at Janes.

With the acquisition, Janes will further its momentum since becoming an independent business, Bartlett added. Additionally, the purchase will expand Janes’ objective open-source intelligence and analytics to support defense and security markets.

Avascent will complement Janes’ capabilities across its ecosystem of connected data, which will help customers leverage and structure data to support analytics within the national security environment.

The terms of acquisition between Janes and Avascent has included a collaboration agreement, which the two firms can enact to pursue opportunities where their joint capabilities will provide clients with additional insights on defense and security matters.