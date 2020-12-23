Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn Company, Wins Spot on $15B WPS III Contract; Jim Van Dusen Quoted

Janus Global Operations

Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn International company, has been awarded a position on the U.S. Department of State’s ten-year, potential $15 billion Worldwide Protective Services III (WPS III) contract , the company reported on Wednesday.

“This selection indicates the Department of State’s confidence in Caliburn to protect their people and facilities overseas,” said Caliburn CEO Jim Van Dusen . “Our highly skilled team stands ready to support the Diplomatic Security Service in accomplishing its most important and sensitive missions for the Department of State.”

With the recent win, Caliburn has built on its strong performance in executing current security task orders in Iraq and Somalia under the WPS II program , which was awarded to provide comprehensive protective security services.

Caliburn has helped the Department of State advance U.S. foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy and assistance. Caliburn companies have delivered operational excellence in providing medical care, removing explosive remnants of war and building specialized facilities around the world.

Caliburn’s Department of State clients include the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the Bureau of Near East Affairs, the Bureau of Overseas Building Operations, the Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement and the United States Agency for International Development.