Jim Bridenstine: NASA-USDA Partnership Aims to Transform Agricultural Production Through Earth Observations

Jim Bridenstine Administrator NASA

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) and NASA will collaborate to explore the potential of Earth observation systems and other space-based technology to address agricultural research challenges.

NASA said Thursday the partnership also seeks to address measures recommended in the 2017 Earth Science decadal survey report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Jim Bridenstine, administrator of NASA and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, said he believes the agency could help USDA transform farming and agricultural production by combining International Space Station research efforts with Earth monitoring platforms.

"Microgravity research can unlock secrets in a wide variety of fields, and I’m particularly excited about our agency’s potential impact on next-generation agricultural techniques," Bridenstine added.

The two agencies also plan to introduce activities to support NASA's Artemis mission and expand students' interest in agriculture, science, technology, engineering and math.