Jim Russo: GSA Addressing Disruptions to Modernization Efforts Under EIS Telecom Contract

Brenda Marie Rivers December 8, 2020 News

Jim Russo EIS Technical Lead GSA

Jim Russo, technical lead for the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program at the General Services Administration (GSA), has said that agencies must modernize their systems through the EIS contract to support post-pandemic telework needs, FedScoop reported Monday.

Russo told attendees at a recent industry event that his team has been in constant communication with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) office to establish the potential $50 billion EIS telecommunications contract before its predecessor Networx vehicle expires on May 2023.

According to Russo, the agency has coordinated with “a number of companies” proposing their offerings that can meet objectives under the FedRAMP and  Trusted Internet Connections programs. GSA requires vendors to fulfill EIS requirements through Sept. 30, 2022.

Allen Hill, executive director of telecom services at GSA's Office of Information Technology Category, said at a prior FedScoop event that GSA is also working with agency transition teams to ensure continued EIS progress.

GSA plans to provide additional assistance for agencies whose EIS transitions were disrupted due to the pandemic, according to the report.

