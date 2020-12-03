Katie Arrington: DoD Working With Industry to Position US Supply Chain

Katie Arrington DoD

Katie Arrington, chief information security officer at the office of the assistant secretary of defense for acquisition and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said the Pentagon is working to mitigate supply-chain reliance on adversary nations, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.

Arrington told attendees at a National Defense Industrial Association event that the Department of Defense (DoD) seeks to position the U.S. supply chain to address military as well as commercial needs.

She noted that the DoD is collaborating with industry on efforts to deploy artificial intelligence-driven risk assessment technologies that can automate the detection of vulnerabilities while allowing information-sharing among industry partners.

“We have to really work on these tools and indicators and warnings, and having AI behind them to help us,” said Arrington.