KBR Announces Energy, Sustainability Efforts; Stuart Bradie Quoted

KBR has published its 2019 Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Report and announced a new sustainability agenda, the company reported on Friday. KBR will implement a plan to incorporate corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, policies, procedures and management approaches that will support positive environmental and social impact.

"To ensure ESG remains a top priority for our leadership team and our organization, we are linking achievement of ESG objectives to our executive compensation beginning in 2021. We are confident this will further support our efforts to make a positive difference in the world," Stuart Bradie , KBR president and CEO, said.

KBR has achieved carbon neutrality in 2019, increased gender diversity of its board of directors and executive leadership and linked achievement of the company's ESG goals to executive compensation beginning in 2021. The company is currently developing a strategic climate action plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Additionally, KBR has extended its Zero Harm safety culture to include its sustainability objectives. The campaign included ten key areas within the company where efforts will be focused to accelerate positive social and environmental impact. The efforts have been aligned with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations' Decade of Action plan .

KBR has also audited its business for projects, initiatives and technologies that promote positive environmental and social impact as part of its work with clients. The audit found more than 60 areas where the company is already increasing energy efficiencies; extending asset life; developing technologies to capture and sequester carbon, and more.

"In 2020, COVID-19 caused seismic shifts in the way we live and work. I'm proud to say that KBR has used this as an opportunity to embrace change, think differently and reimagine how we do business. We have strengthened our commitment to sustainable development, to do Zero Harm to People and Planet, and to build a prosperous, purpose-led business that contributes positively to the world in which we live," Bradie added.