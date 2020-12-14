KBR Wins Contract to Deliver Energy Efficient Ammonia Technology; Doug Kelly Quoted

Doug Kelly President of Technology KBR

KBR has been awarded a contract for an ammonia synthesis loop by Monolith Materials for its fertilizer project, KBR reported on Monday.

"KBR's energy-efficient ammonia technology is the first choice of ammonia producers globally. We are excited to be part of Monolith's environmentally transformative fertilizer project in Hallam," said Doug Kelly, KBR president, Technology . "Our sustainable process technology solutions are leading the energy transition industry globally."

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide a technology license, basic engineering design package, proprietary equipment and catalyst for a 930 metric tons per day ammonia synloop project.

The company’s project will use hydrogen as feedstock from an emission-free, commercial-scale facility developed by Monolith Materials to produce both carbon black and ammonia from natural gas, air and 100 percent renewable power. The process will convert natural gas into carbon and hydrogen with zero carbon oxide emissions.

The carbon is used to produce carbon black, which can be used to produce tires, belts/hoses, plastics, batteries and inks and the hydrogen to produce ammonia for fertilizer and chemical applications. KBR's ammonia technology features low energy usage, higher reliability and lower capital costs.

