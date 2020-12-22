L3Harris Wins $496M U.S. Navy Contract to Deliver Prototype Tactical Jamming Pods; James Geurts Quoted

James Geurts U.S. Navy

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a five-year, $496 million contract by the U.S. Navy to deliver prototype tactical jamming pods , the company reported on Monday. L3Harris’ pods will be designed to extend U.S. Air superiority.

The Navy said that the contract supports the final design and manufacturing of eight operational prototype pods with four test pods to work through issues such as airworthiness and integration on the Growler.

“The efforts by all those involved enabled the Navy to move forward in a rapid manner to bring this new critical capability to bear for our war fighters, saving years in operational development,” said James Geurts , assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the contract, L3Harris will deliver eight operational pods to NAVAIR for fleet assessment, and additional test assets for airworthiness and design verification. The Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) pods will be flown on the EA-18G Growler.

The company’s support will help the Navy continue its plan to address operational gaps and replace the ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System pods, which operate in the low frequency spectrum. NGJ-LB is a high-powered, high-capacity airborne electronic warfare (EW) system.

L3Harris’ solution will offer extended stand-off jamming capability. The system will operate seamlessly with joint and allied forces and provide growth capacity for emerging threats.

“The Next-Generation Jammer Low Band contract highlights L3Harris’ long-standing commitment to support the U.S. Navy’s mission to maintain superiority on land, sea and in the air,” said Dana Mehnert , president, Communication Systems Segment, L3Harris.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.