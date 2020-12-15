Unanet

Lockheed Wraps Up USS Cooperstown Acceptance Tests

Matthew Nelson December 15, 2020 News, Press Releases

USS Cooperstown

Lockheed Martin has concluded a series of acceptance trials for the U.S. Navy's 12th Freedom-class littoral combat ship.

The future USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) performed maneuverability tests, a full-power run and surface and air detect-to-engage operations at Lake Michigan as part of the trials, the company said Monday.

Lockheed also tested the vessel's small boat launch handling system, aviation support platform and recovery and machinery control and automation components. LCS 23 will enter final outfitting and fine-tuning activities prior to its delivery to the Navy.

Joe DePietro, vice president and general manager at Lockheed's small combatants and ship systems, said Freedom-class ships provide reconfigurable spaces up to 40 percent. 

