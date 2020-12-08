Unanet

M-Code Early Use Signal Achieves Operational Acceptance

Matthew Nelson December 8, 2020 News, Technology

U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force issued an operational acceptance certification for a military signal developed to equip warfighters with augmented anti-spoofing and anti-jamming capabilities.

GPS Military-Code Early Use underwent a series of tests at master control stations at Vandenberg Air Force Base and Schriever AFB to achieve the certification, USSF said.

The certification will enable future Military GPS User Equipment technology to request for early usage of the M-Code frequency to transmit secure position, navigation and timing data to warfighters.

MCEU works with a software-defined receiver installed at six Space Force monitoring sites. The frequency ran for a trial period since June and helped the Operational Control Segment Architecture Evolution Plan task, upload and monitor M-Code signals within a GPS constellation.

Lockheed Martin secured a $45.5 million contract modification in 2017 to develop MCEU software for GPS satellites.

