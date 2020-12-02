Unanet

Maj. Gen. Maria Gervais: Army to Speed up Development of New Training Platform

Nichols Martin December 2, 2020 News, Technology

Maj. Gen. Maria Gervais STE CFT Director U.S. Army

Maj. Gen. Maria Gervais, director of the U.S. Army's synthetic training environment (STE) cross-functional team (CFT), said the service branch is working to accelerate the development of a new virtual simulation platform, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday.

“Senior leaders have directed that the modernization of our live training effort be accelerated because our projected initial operating capability of fiscal year '26 and our full operational capability in fiscal year '30 … was too long,” she said Tuesday at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference.

The Army envisions STE to provide expanded virtual training across the force and meet future requirements that the service's existing training platform cannot. 

Gervais noted that the Army needs a family of emerging technology systems that can operate alongside legacy systems. This new training platform would combine live and synthetic systems.

