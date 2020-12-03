Unanet

Marine Corps Squadron Qualifies F-35C Aircraft for Carrier Use; Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney Quoted

Nichols Martin December 3, 2020 News, Technology

F-35C U.S. Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps has announced the initial operational capability of F-35C Lightning II aircraft under Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 or VMFA-314.

This milestone allows VMFA-314 to use F-35C with U.S. Navy aircraft carriers for global missions, USMC said Wednesday. The F-35 is designed as a fifth-generation multi-role aircraft system capable of stealth operations.

“The F-35 is an expeditionary platform that extends the reach of our Marines and machines, and increases our ability to support joint and allied partners at a moment’s notice,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

VMFA-314 demonstrated compliance with various standards and met pilot quantity requirements to qualify the F-35C units.

