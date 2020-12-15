MetTel Named to AT&T’s Partner Exchange Program

MetTel

MetTel has been recognized as a top AT&T solution provider, receiving the Platinum Elite Award within AT&T's Partner Exchange Program , MetTel reported on Tuesday. MetTel has received an award every year since the launch of the Partner Exchange Program in 2014.

"The AT&T Partner Exchange is known for its innovative, customer-first and technology-driven culture. It's a testament to the continuing trust our customers put in us to deliver the latest AT&T technology solutions to help transform their business through our broad range of mobile and wireline offerings," said Max Silber, VP of Mobility and IoT for MetTel .

This year, MetTel has been recognized for driving the highest total new sales revenue for Strategic Products – Network Solutions. MetTel has provided a variety of AT&T services, including the AT&T's Dedicated Internet (ADI) service.

ADI has provided customers with a customized and highly secure connection that is monitored and supported 24/7 by AT&T. MetTel has been recognized. MetTel serves a wide range of public and private sector customers.

Throughout the year, MetTel has received 12 General Services Administration (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contracts awards totaling over $1.3 billion with all options. Federal agency awards include the Social Security Administration , GSA Infrastructure and Communications Solution (GICS), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface.