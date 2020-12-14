Michael Brown: DIU Now Focuses on Drone Swarming Tech

Michael Brown Director Defense Innovation Unit

Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), said at a recent AFWERX event that his organization has been working to study drone swarming technologies, DoD News reported Friday.

He said autonomous drone swarming is something the military has to be concerned about due to the technology's potentially dangerous uses by terrorists.

Brown talked about DIU's collaborative work with USAF at an AFWERX event panel where Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, was also present.

DIU previously worked with USAF on predictive maintenance technology, an artificial intelligence application that now supports the entire U.S. military. The AFWERX program aims to internally foster technological innovation across USAF.