Unanet

Michael Brown: DIU Now Focuses on Drone Swarming Tech

Nichols Martin December 14, 2020 News, Technology

Michael Brown: DIU Now Focuses on Drone Swarming Tech
Michael Brown Director Defense Innovation Unit

Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), said at a recent AFWERX event that his organization has been working to study drone swarming technologies, DoD News reported Friday. 

He said autonomous drone swarming is something the military has to be concerned about due to the technology's potentially dangerous uses by terrorists.

Brown talked about DIU's collaborative work with USAF at an AFWERX event panel where Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, was also present.

DIU previously worked with USAF on predictive maintenance technology, an artificial intelligence application that now supports the entire U.S. military. The AFWERX program aims to internally foster technological innovation across USAF.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Doug Kelly

KBR Wins Contract to Deliver Energy Efficient Ammonia Technology; Doug Kelly Quoted

KBR has been awarded a contract for an ammonia synthesis loop by Monolith Materials for its fertilizer project. "KBR's energy-efficient ammonia technology is the first choice of ammonia producers globally. We are excited to be part of Monolith's environmentally transformative fertilizer project in Hallam," said Doug Kelly, KBR president, Technology.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved