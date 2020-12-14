Naval Research Lab Brings Coastal Science Expertise to Gulf Coast Tech Bridge

Naval Research Laboratory

Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has partnered with Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command and Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division to foster multisector collaboration in the Gulf Coast region.

The newly formed Gulf Coast Tech Bridge will work with private companies and academic institutions to study and develop technologies on coastal sciences, meteorology, oceanography and assured maritime access, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

NRL's Ocean Sciences Division brings expertise in ocean physics and coastal sensing technologies to Gulf Coast Tech Bridge that will support efforts in Florida, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

The U.S. Navy creates Tech Bridge networks through the NavalX program that connects the service branch with non-traditional innovation opportunities. Tech Bridges allow the Navy's industrial and academic partners to look at emerging naval technologies.

“We want to enable our scientists and engineers to transform their discoveries into commercial products,” said Joe Calantoni, a research physicist with NRL's Ocean Sciences Division.

The Navy also recently stood up another Tech Bridge in Honolulu, Hawaii.