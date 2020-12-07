Unanet

Navy to Name Guided-Missile Frigate as USS Congress; Kenneth Braithwaite Quoted

Matthew Nelson December 7, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has announced its intent to name its second Constellation-class guided missile frigate as USS Congress. FFG 63 will be the seventh vessel to carry the name Congress following ID-3698, the Navy said Friday.

The first Congress vessel is one of the six original frigates built and authorized by the Navy under the Naval Act of 1794.

"To honor and recognize the work [Congress] and your staff do every day to support our Sailors and Marines, I take pleasure in announcing that a future frigate will carry the name Congress," said Kenneth Braithwaite, secretary at the Navy.

