New Strategy Outlines Navy, USMC, USCG Sea Security Plan; Adm. Michael Gilday Quoted

Nichols Martin December 18, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Adm. Michael Gilday Chief of Naval Operations

The U.S. government's three maritime-focused armed services have developed and released a strategy that outlines how they plan to integrate, collaborate and modernize toward the future.

The “Advantage at Sea” tri-service maritime strategy tackles the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard's joint approach to protect international seas from Russia and China over the next 10 years, the Navy said Thursday.

The military document also describes the maritime domain as an asset that enables global trade, connects businesses, offers resources and therefore benefits all countries across the globe.

"Our forces must be ready today, and ready tomorrow, to defend our nation’s interests against potential adversaries at any time," said Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations.

The plan will have the three services work with joint partners and foreign allies to establish a more unified and interoperability-driven approach to maritime security.

