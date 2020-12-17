NGA Issues Solicitation for Data Trustworthiness Proposals; Chad Files Quoted

Data Integrity

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) plans to award $300,000 in funds to technical proposals that seek to maintain the trustworthiness and integrity of data.

The funding opportunity is a part of the Chain of Custody – Data Integrity Competition, a project that aims to develop a prototype to secure fingerprints from end users throughout the entire data collection process to prevent potential data manipulation, NGA said Wednesday.

"Data trustworthiness – or data integrity– is vital to the success of organizations that use data-centric architectures for operations like identification, categorization and decision making," said Chad Files, program manager for the competition at NGA.

Files added the project will support warfighters, analysts, decision makers and first responders. Interested vendors are required to demonstrate their chain of custody proposals within simulated environments provided by the government.

Awardees will be announced by April 2021. NGA has issued the solicitation via an other transaction authority procurement process.