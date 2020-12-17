Unanet

NGA Issues Solicitation for Data Trustworthiness Proposals; Chad Files Quoted

Matthew Nelson December 17, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

NGA Issues Solicitation for Data Trustworthiness Proposals; Chad Files Quoted
Data Integrity

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) plans to award $300,000 in funds to technical proposals that seek to maintain the trustworthiness and integrity of data.

The funding opportunity is a part of the Chain of Custody – Data Integrity Competition, a project that aims to develop a prototype to secure fingerprints from end users throughout the entire data collection process to prevent potential data manipulation, NGA said Wednesday.

"Data trustworthiness – or data integrity– is vital to the success of organizations that use data-centric architectures for operations like identification, categorization and decision making," said Chad Files, program manager for the competition at NGA.

Files added the project will support warfighters, analysts, decision makers and first responders. Interested vendors are required to demonstrate their chain of custody proposals within simulated environments provided by the government.

Awardees will be announced by April 2021. NGA has issued the solicitation via an other transaction authority procurement process.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

John Richardson, BWXT Board of Directors

BWXT Names Ret. Adm. John Richardson to Board of Directors; John Fees Quoted

BWX Technologies (BWXT) has appointed Adm. John Richardson (ret.) to its board of directors. Richardson served for nearly four decades with the U.S. Navy. “Given his impeccable national security credentials and broad executive skill set, Admiral Richardson is exceptionally well suited to join our board,” said John Fees, chairman of BWXT

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved