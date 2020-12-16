Northrop Grumman Wins US Army Contract to Deliver XM813 Bushmaster Chain Guns

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to deliver 95 XM813 Bushmaster Chain Guns as part of the Stryker Medium Caliber Weapon System 30mm Lethality Upgrade program, the company reported on Wednesday.

“We are committed to ensuring our U.S. warfighter remains ahead of emerging threats, and the XM813 will deliver overmatch and greater standoff range for Stryker crews,” said Jennifer Zonneveld , director for Bushmaster Chain Guns, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman’s XM813 is a 30x173mm caliber cannon and a derivative of the company’s Mk44 Bushmaster Chain Gun, which is integrated across air, land and naval platforms. The contract will support enhancements to the XM813 and the integration of the chain guns into an additional U.S. Army Brigade Combat Team.

The XM813’s versatility allows for the incorporation of future advancements, including the ability to fire Northrop Grumman’s advanced ammunition types which will ultimately include proximity fuzed and guided munitions.

Northrop Grumman’s chain gun will fire the company’s MK310 Programmable Air Bursting Munition (PABM) with air-burst, point-detonate and point-detonate with delay fuze settings to defeat a variety of targets.

“We have a long history working alongside the U.S. Army and CCDC-AC to deliver advanced capabilities and we look forward to supporting the Stryker program into the future,” Zonneveld added. Northrop Grumman’s XM813 production will occur at Northrop Grumman’s Mesa, Arizona facility. Initial deliveries will begin in early 2022.

