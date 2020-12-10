NUWC Newport Wraps Up USS Ford Sensor Accuracy Test

USS Gerald R. Ford

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport completed a two-phase sensor accuracy test for the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

“The expertise and professionalism of the dozens of ship’s force personnel aboard CVN 78 who supported data acquisition and planning, particularly the systems test officer, was amazing,” said test director Mark Gelzinis of Division Newport’s Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department.

The initial phase of the test took place dockside at Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia while at-sea tests ran at the Bahamas-based Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

The test was intended to assess the range, bearing and heading accuracy of the vessel's navigation equipment, electronic warfare systems, radars, sonars, gyrocompasses, electro-optical and laser tracking tools.

NUWC Newport checked USS Ford a year ahead of the demonstration to determine how the test equipment will be installed as well as the systems that needed testing. NAVSEA noted it requires all newly-built vessels to undergo sensor accuracy tests.

"The success of the test also proved the value of beginning the planning process as early as possible, maintaining detailed documentation through the planning process and involving the right people from the earliest stages," Gelzinis added.