Orolia Wins Airbus Contract to Deliver NextGen ELT-DT; Jean-Yves Courtois Quoted

Orolia

Orolia has been awarded a single source, multi-year program contract to deliver its next-generation Emergency Locator Transmitter, Distress Tracking type (ELT-DT) for all Airbus aircraft programs , Orolia announced on Wednesday. Orolia’s Ultima-DT is based on the company’s Kannad technology. The solution was developed to enhance global aircraft tracking.

“A single-source, multi-year program selection for the delivery of mandatory equipment is a testimonial to our innovation capabilities, the reliability of Orolia as a critical equipment manufacturer, and our know-how in terms of large and complex program management,” Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois said.

The Ultima-DT is connected to the avionics system. It will activate upon detection of a potential distress condition and automatically transmit while the aircraft is still in flight. The company’s ELT will autonomously acquire the aircraft’s location and send a 406 MHz message in real time to the Cospas-Sarsat distress alert organization.

Orolia’s Ultima-DT will be installed on a standard basis on all Airbus commercial aircraft programs, including the A220, A320 family, A330 and A350. First units will be delivered to Airbus for final assembly line installation in 2022.

The Ultima-DT will enable operators to comply with the EASA/FAA safety requirements applying to non-rechargeable lithium battery powered equipment. Orolia will also offer its portable Ultima-S ELT.

“We are extremely proud to be selected by Airbus to provide the world’s first aircraft manufacturer compliance with the latest safety regulations,” Courtois added.