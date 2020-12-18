Parsons, NJ TRANSIT Deploy PTC System to Increase Transit Safety; Chuck Harrington Quoted

Chuck Harrington Chairman

Parsons has announced that NJ TRANSIT (NJT) has completed the final deployment of its Positive Train Control (PTC) system , which will increase the safety of rail transit, Parsons reported on Friday.

"Achieving this critical milestone was made possible by the combined collaboration, innovation, and determination of NJ TRANSIT, Federal Railroad Administration, Parsons and Alstom. The team worked tirelessly through a global pandemic to ensure the safety of New Jersey's rail network," said Chuck Harrington , chairman and CEO of Parsons and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Parsons developed and implemented a custom PTC solution in partnership with NJT. The solution will follow the Federal Railroad Administration guidelines, while maximizing the region's existing rail infrastructure. This marks the first time NJT has implemented PTC.

Parsons has completed implementation and entered Extended Revenue Service Demonstration on NJT’s territory, as well as the Conrail line. The company collaborated with numerous stakeholders, including Amtrak , Conrail and Norfolk Southern to ensure system interoperability.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with NJ TRANSIT to leverage the data from PTC to further optimize rail operations and deliver innovative rail technology that empowers the state's existing infrastructure to build a safer, smarter and more connected world," Harrington added.

