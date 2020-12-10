Unanet

Patrick AFB, Cape Canaveral Redesignated as Space Force Bases; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers December 10, 2020 News, Press Releases, Wash100

Patrick AFB, Cape Canaveral Redesignated as Space Force Bases; Gen. John Raymond Quoted
Gen. John Raymond Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force

Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral AF Station have been respectively renamed as Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a recent ceremony in Florida.

The redesignation ceremony took place at Cape Canaveral and saw Vice President Mike Pence unveil the two U.S. Air Force bases’ new names in line with their operational transition to the U.S. Space Force.

“Today their titles will reflect the space missions that the 45th Space Wing and its mission partners execute with precision, passion, and pride every day,” said Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, during the ceremony.

Also in attendance are David Norquist, deputy secretary of the Department of Defense (DoD) and fellow 2020 Wash100 Award winner, Gen. Charles "C.Q." Brown, the Air Force’s chief of staff, Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Awardee and USAF Secretary Barbara Barrett.

The ceremony comes shortly after the Space Force surpassed one year of operations.

"Today we make history with the first two installations in the history of the United States Space Force to bear the name of this new branch of the service,” Pence said. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Department of

New Collaborative Pilot Program Aims to Bolster DHS Tech Dev’t

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has co-launched a collaborative pilot program that aims to accelerate the development of technologies in support of the DHS mission. DHS said Tuesday its Science and Technology Directorate has partnered with technology company BMNT, nonprofit Common Mission Project and other DHS components to pursue the Hacking for Homeland Security or H4HS pilot program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved