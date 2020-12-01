Raytheon Technologies Makes Commitment to Support Diversity and Inclusion

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies has made a five-year, $25 million commitment to support marginalized individuals and communities through programs focused on racial justice, empowerment and career readiness, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to effectively partner with organizations on programs that empower individuals by creating tangible opportunities in the workforce and advance our communities to drive meaningful societal impact,” said Pam Erickson , Raytheon Technologies chief communications officer and head of corporate philanthropy.

Raytheon Technologies' commitment is part of the company’s four-pillar strategy that works to integrate initiatives across talent management, community engagement, public policy and supplier diversity, to drive diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) across its workforce.

The company will also provide a two-to-one matching gift under the commitment. For every dollar Raytheon Technologies' employees donate to select nonprofits working in the area of racial justice, the company will donate two. Raytheon Technologies' commitment builds on the company’s recent actions toward advancing DE&I.

Last month Raytheon Technologies finalized commitments to the Congressional Black Caucus for the establishment of its Defense and Aerospace Policy Fellowships, and the Faith & Politics Institute for initiatives that will help drive bipartisan policy conversations to address issues such as diversity and racial equity.

Raytheon Technologies has also supported more than a dozen organizations that focus on STEM education, and work in communities underrepresented in technical fields.

“The best way to support our employees is to ensure an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive at Raytheon Technologies, but there is more we can do for the people and communities beyond where we work and live. We’re excited to see this expanded support empower more individuals and communities going forward,” added Erickson.