Sehlke Consulting Wins BOA to Support Defense Health Agency

Sehlke has been awarded a five-year Enterprise Medical Market Efficiency Support Services (EMMESS) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) to support the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the company reported on Wednesday.

Under the BOA, Sehlke will deliver a variety of services, including strategy and operating model design and implementation; program management; financial management; supply chain management; modeling; and data analysis support.

The company will also provide senior management consultative advice to support the Military Health System (MHS) transformation and operational efforts. DHA will lead the MHS integration of readiness and health to deliver increased readiness, better health and better care, at a lower cost.

DHA has supported the delivery of integrated, affordable, and high-quality health services to MHS beneficiaries and is responsible for driving greater integration of clinical and business processes across the MHS. Other organizations that may be supported include HA, the Services, Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard and the Department of Defense (DoD).

