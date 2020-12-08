Space Operations Command Assumes Control Authority Over Lockheed-Made AEHF-6 Satellite

Lockheed-Built AEHF-6

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center handed control authority of the sixth Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite to Space Operations Command in late October.

Space Vehicle 6 completes the AEHF satellite constellation designed to provide military leaders and warfighters jam-resistant communications and command and control capabilities during a nuclear war, the Los Angeles Air Force Base said.

Operational acceptance of the sixth AEHF satellite is expected to occur before the end of 2020 and the 4th Space Operation Squadron will gain operational control as the Lockheed-made SV-06 is integrated into the constellation system, which also supports Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and the U.K.

"AEHF enables both strategic and tactical users to communicate globally across a high-speed network that delivers protected communications – including real-time video, battlefield maps and targeting data — in any environment,” said Erik Daehler, director of protected communications at Lockheed Martin Space.