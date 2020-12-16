Tiffany Hixson: GSA Eyes Expanded Service Offerings for Multiple-Award Contracts Following OASIS Conclusion

Tiffany Hixson Assistant Commissioner GSA

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) concluded on-ramp activities for the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) vehicle and looks to launch a “services marketplace” initiative to improve its governmentwide services contracts.

Tiffany Hixson, assistant commissioner for GSA's Office of Professional Services and Human Capital Categories, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that GSA has issued 730 contracts through OASIS since 2018. Seventy percent of awardees represented small businesses, she noted.

GSA plans to establish a “broader and more flexible” vehicle known as the Best-in-Class Multi-Agency Contract that would replace OASIS following its expiration in 2024, said Hixson.

She noted that her office will lead efforts to develop BIC MAC and will seek industry feedback to establish its requirements and scope. Her team will also work to expand service offerings in GSA’s consolidated multiple-award schedule while improving FAS market research and reporting functions, she added.

Other initiatives under Hixson’s team include establishing the Polaris GWAC, issuing awards under the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services III follow-on contract and improving user experience for GSA's contract management systems.

GSA previously announced plans to award STARS III in 2021.