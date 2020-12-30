Unanet

December 30, 2020

Timothy Grayson: DARPA Envisions Modular, Customizable Approach for DoD’s Joint Operations
Timothy Grayson Office Director DARPA

Timothy Grayson, director of the strategic technology office within the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), said DARPA wants to address the military's joint operational goals with an approach where systems can be flexibly arranged instead of following an existing structure.

Grayson spoke at a conference with the National Defense Industrial Association about DARPA's Mosaic Warfare concept that uses artificial intelligence to meet the Department of Defense's joint all-domain command and control goals, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

“The mosaic metaphor says I’ve got a collection of tiles, and they might be all different kinds of colors and shapes, but I can select the tiles that I want in a much more flexible way — not a predefined structure — to build that mosaic artwork,” Grayson stated.

DOD envisions JADC2 as a networked integration between multiple weapon systems and communications. DARPA expects commanders to be forming their own system setups in the next five years under MOSAIC's second phase.

The agency wants Mosaic's third phase to have the military use an inventory of multiple small, low-cost systems that can be configured and integrated as needed. DARPA predicts the third phase to happen a decade from now.

