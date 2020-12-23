Transportation Department Announces FAA Mgmt Advisory Council’s Exec Moves

Transportation Department

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has named Peter Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, and Derek Kan, former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, as new members of a council that provides the Federal Aviation Administration with input on aerospace system regulations, agency policy, budget and long-term plans.

Five Management Advisory Council members were also granted term extension through reappointment to continue advising FAA's senior management on its decision making efforts, DOT said Tuesday.

"The FAA’s MAC provides our agency with comprehensive advice from government and private industry experts to help us ensure the U.S. maintains the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world," said Stephen Dickson, FAA administrator.

Donna McLean, former assistant secretary for budget and programs at DOT; Will Ris, former senior vice president of government affairs at American Airlines; Jeff Shane, former under secretary of transportation for policy at DOT; Huntley Lawrence, director of the aviation department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and Brian Wynne, CEO of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, are the reappointed MAC members.

The council has 13 members who serve three-year terms.