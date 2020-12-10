Tsymmetry Names New Executives to Advisory Board

Tsymmetry

Tsymmetry’s Board of Directors has appointed Patricia Todaro Bolin , John Sutton and Amanda Brownfield to its inaugural Advisory Board to expand business growth and innovative solutions for the federal IT and private sectors, the company reported on Thursday.

“The individual contributions of our Advisory Board members to operational and IT deployments have led to transformative scalable innovations, pragmatic efficiencies, and stronger national security. Their alignment with our company’s vision will further expand Tsymmetry’s growth,” Tsymmetry chairman Philip Lowit said.

Todaro Bolin, founder of Innovation Consulting Services (ICS Advisory), provides B2B consulting services across mission, technology and operational services for law enforcement, tactical infrastructure, international/trade support and technology innovation/transformation. She also delivers B2B advisory services in business development and capture management.

“I am truly honored and proud to be connected with this maturing firm. I look forward to working with Tsymmetry leadership and team members, in strengthening current client engagements; and, achieving further success in supporting new client growth and expansion,” said Todaro Bolin.

Sutton is an adjunct professor of Business at George Mason University and advisor to Quadrint Inc . He previously served across a variety of executive leadership positions, such as COO for KeyW, and general manager of QinetiQ NA and Global Crossing. In these roles, Sutton has led business operations and growth.

“I am very excited to join the Tsymmetry Advisory Board. The federal solution market is seeing unprecedented valuations and growth opportunities for technically-enabled, mission-focused firms like Tsymmetry. I look forward to assisting Philip and his team in evolving their vision, strategy, and operations to growth and success,” said Sutton.

Brownfield currently serves as CEO of Geospark Analytics, a provider of transformational data analytics. She holds a deep knowledge of profit and loss (P&L) for privately held and publicly traded companies focused on National Intelligence, Defense and Law Enforcement.

“It’s a tremendous honor to join the Tsymmetry team. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build this amazing platform,” said Brownfield.