Unanet

U.S. Army Seeking New Waveform Technologies to Reduce Adversary Interference; Dan Duvak Quoted

William McCormick December 30, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

U.S. Army Seeking New Waveform Technologies to Reduce Adversary Interference; Dan Duvak Quoted
Waveform Technologies

The U.S. Army continues to develop future capabilities for the service branch’s tactical network team, which includes featuring new waveform technologies in future deliveries of its tools to reduce adversaries’ chances of interfering with communications and improving their capabilities. 

In addition, the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Center is also exploring capabilities that could allow for more secretive communication. 

The C5ISR Center is also working with two companies on two other millimeter wave technologies to solve mobility and range challenges with commercial offerings. Dan Duvak, chief of the C5ISR Center’s Radio Frequency Communications Division, believes WiGig will allow narrow beams that point in a specific direction to help the Army’s command posts evade detection.

“They’re like laser beams being pointed from your router to each user,” Duvak said. “What we see on the battlespace is taking that commercial technology and pairing it with existing Wi-Fi capabilities at command posts. We can now reduce the detectability because we have these small pencil beam-type signals, going just user to user instead of a big bubble of blasting energy.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Timothy Grayson

Timothy Grayson: DARPA Envisions Modular, Customizable Approach for DoD’s Joint Operations

Timothy Grayson, director of the strategic technology office within the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), said DARPA wants to address the military's joint operational goals with an approach where systems can be flexibly arranged instead of following an existing structure. DOD envisions JADC2 as a networked integration between multiple weapon systems and communications. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved