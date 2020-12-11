Unanet

U.S. Navy Puts up New Tech Bridge Sites in Hawaii, Florida; James Geurts Quoted

The U.S. Navy will establish new facilities to foster technology collaboration between businesses, nonprofits, academic institutions and investors in Florida and Hawaii.

The service branch said Wednesday it will stand up two NavalX Tech Bridge sites in Panama City, Florida, and Honolulu, Hawaii, respectively, as additions to the U.S. military's innovation force.

These new Tech Bridges will allow the Navy's industrial partners to access and assess emerging naval technologies across a wide range of focus areas.

The Panama City-based Gulf Coast Tech Bridge will tackle assured maritime access, oceanography, operational meteorology and coastal sciences. The Honolulu-based Hawaii Tech Bridge will focus on space, intelligence, command and control, cybersecurity, infrastructure and communications.

Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Naval Research Laboratory and Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City worked together to establish Gulf Coast Tech Bridge.

On the other hand, Hawaii Tech Bridge is a joint effort between Hawaii Technology Development Corp., the University of Hawaii and Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Detachment Pacific. The Navy expects Hawaii Tech Bridge to work with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and U.S. Pacific Fleet in the future.

“Today’s Tech Bridge additions are a symbol of the Department of Navy’s momentum to rapidly deliver capabilities into the hands of our sailors and marines,” said James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient

