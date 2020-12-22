University of Florida to Help NASA Develop Component of New Laser Interferometer System

University of Florida

NASA has awarded the University of Florida a $12.6 million contract to develop a charge management device (CMD) for a space telescope designed to help scientists measure gravitational waves.

The contractor will design, manufacture, demonstrate and deliver a CMD test unit and related systems for the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna or LISA, an effort led by the European Space Agency, NASA said Tuesday.

Deliveries will consist of a fiberoptic harness, a breadboard and engineering development and test units. Work under the contract will commence when 2021 begins and will run through July 31th, 2025.

Three separate spacecraft will compose LISA to detect gravitational wave signatures that stem from space-time distortions. The three-part system is designed to help scientists further study the universe.