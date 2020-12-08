Unanet

VA Wraps Up Implementation of IT Updates for Vet Education Benefits; Robert Wilkie Quoted

Matthew Nelson December 8, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Robert Wilkie Secretary VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) rolled out information technology updates to enable the processing of education benefits.

VA said Monday that it expanded Yellow Ribbon Program eligibility, included prorated entitlement charges for certifications, licensing and national exams and launched a scholarship program for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students.

The department also updated the calculation of Post-9/11 GI Bill monthly housing allowances and removed the expiration of benefits for recipients who served on or after Jan. 1, 2013.

"As VA works to modernize processes, this milestone is an important step in our digital transformation journey — merging people, procedures and technology," said Robert Wilkie, secretary at VA and a 2019 Wash100 Award winner.

VA applied the updates in compliance with the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, a bill that seeks to provide veterans with expanded education and career opportunities.

The government implemented the Colmery Act in partnership with VA, Mitre and Accenture Federal Services.

