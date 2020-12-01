Unanet

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Issues Letter on DISA’s Cloud, Cybersecurity Priorities Through FY 2022

Brenda Marie Rivers December 1, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Director DISA

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of the  Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), has released a letter stating the agency’s modernization priorities for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, C4ISRnet reported Monday.

Norton said in a letter obtained by the publication that DISA’s blueprint will focus on cloud, cyber defense and the enterprise implementation of Microsoft’s Office 365 collaborative tool suite as part of the Defense Enterprise Office Solution program.

DISA is also partnering with U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of Defense's (DoD) chief information officer and the National Security Agency (NSA) to establish a lab environment for evaluating zero-trust technologies, she noted. 

Other priority areas include endpoint security, threat intelligence and the milCloud 2.0 enterprise cloud environment project. 

DISA plans to update its Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router networks by 2021 in line with the milCloud effort, according to Norton's letter.

