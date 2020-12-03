William Evanina: China Targets Biden Administration Members
Nichols Martin
December 3, 2020
William Evanina Director NCSC
William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said China has expanded its efforts against Joe Biden's upcoming administration, Cyberscoop reported Wednesday.
Evanina said his team has observed Chinese operations targeting Biden administration members and peers. The NCSC director noted that he will brief Biden administration officials about the issue.
“That’s one area we’re going to be very keen on making sure the new administration understands that influence,” Evanina stated.
