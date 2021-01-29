Unanet

Aberdeen Proving Ground to Accommodate Joint Warfighting Tech Experiments

Matthew Nelson January 29, 2021 News, Technology

Aberdeen Proving Ground to Accommodate Joint Warfighting Tech Experiments
Joint Warfighting Systems

The U.S. Army will use its experimental laboratories at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) to host integration activities for the U.S. military's joint warfighting systems, C4ISRNET reported Thursday.

APG will coordinate with service laboratories in the U.S. to run experiments on various joint warfighting concepts within virtual environments and gauge how they can work with one another.

"All this is happening at Aberdeen, which is going to federate across our entire country to touch all the different laboratories and essentially enable an environment that, through the interconnectivity, we can run the end-to-end joint mission threads and burn the risk out of doing it for real live," said Mike Monteleone, director at the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center's space and terrestrial communications directorate.

C5ISR Center is currently working on new infrastructure within a warehouse-like space at APG to accommodate joint partners and manage the increased need for integration tests.

According to the report, the service branches are developing joint warfighting capabilities in support of the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cybersecurity Efforts

Sens. Maggie Hassan, John Cornyn Reintroduce Bill to Aid National Guard’s Cybersecurity Efforts

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, are reintroducing legislation to support the National Guard in helping secure the information technology systems of state and local governments against emerging cyberattacks. The National Guard is also facing limits in its capacity to support governments in cybersecurity efforts, according to the news release.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved