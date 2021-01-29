Aberdeen Proving Ground to Accommodate Joint Warfighting Tech Experiments

Joint Warfighting Systems

The U.S. Army will use its experimental laboratories at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) to host integration activities for the U.S. military's joint warfighting systems, C4ISRNET reported Thursday.

APG will coordinate with service laboratories in the U.S. to run experiments on various joint warfighting concepts within virtual environments and gauge how they can work with one another.

"All this is happening at Aberdeen, which is going to federate across our entire country to touch all the different laboratories and essentially enable an environment that, through the interconnectivity, we can run the end-to-end joint mission threads and burn the risk out of doing it for real live," said Mike Monteleone, director at the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center's space and terrestrial communications directorate.

C5ISR Center is currently working on new infrastructure within a warehouse-like space at APG to accommodate joint partners and manage the increased need for integration tests.

According to the report, the service branches are developing joint warfighting capabilities in support of the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control program.