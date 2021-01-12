Adm. Michael Gilday’s CNO Navigation Plan to Focus on Multidomain Ops, Hybrid Fleet

Adm. Michael Gilday Chief of Naval Operations U.S. Navy

Adm. Michael Gilday , the chief of naval operations, has released his navigation plan to help the U.S. Navy expand its sea control capacity as well as its projected power in all domains.

Gilday's Navigation Plan to the Fleet, which falls under the Navy's Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, was announced during the recently held Surface Navy Association Symposium.

The plan details Gilday’s strategy on establishing a “dominant naval force”, ensuring Navy readiness and deploying a Naval Operational Architecture by the middle of the decade.

Under Gilday's blueprint, the Navy will use the operational architecture to synchronize multidomain lethal and nonlethal activities through directed-energy missile defense technologies and counter-command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence and reconnaissance systems.

The strategy also directs the expansion of a hybrid fleet to include both manned and unmanned platforms. In addition, Gilday's plan seeks to deliver the Columbia-class submarine on schedule and field Distributed Maritime Operations technologies.

“Joining with the Marine Corps and Coast Guard, we will generate decisive Integrated All-Domain Naval Power,” said Gilday. “There is no time to waste; our actions in this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of the century.”