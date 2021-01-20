AFRL, Korean Partners Solicit Quantum Information Science Research; Shery Welsh Quoted

Air Force Research Laboratory

U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and its partners intend to award three-year grants for quantum information science and technology research. AFRL said Friday it partnered with a Korea-based information research institute and the Asian country's national research foundation to jointly launch a solicitation for the grants.

The partnership between AFRL's Asian Office of Aerospace Research, Korea's NRF and Institute of Information and Communications Technology Planning and Evaluation aims to offer research opportunities to scientific and technical professionals in both the U.S. and Korea. The solicitation continues the past 11 years of collaboration between IITP, NRF and the U.S. military.

“Our international program officers create programmatic opportunities to discover bold, high-risk, high-reward research that will modernize our Air and Space Forces," said Shery Welsh, director of AFRL's Air Force Office of Scientific Research.

Interested parties may submit white papers, three pages long at most, which contain descriptions of planned proposals. AFRL would then select finalist teams that will be eligible to turn in full, formal proposals.