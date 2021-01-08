Unanet

AFRL Tests Collaborative Semi-Autonomous Bombs

Nichols Martin January 8, 2021 News, Technology

AFRL Tests Collaborative Semi-Autonomous Bombs
Collaborative Small Diameter Bombs

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), on Dec. 15 at Eglin AF Base, test-flew a new technology designed to enable semi-autonomous collaboration between multiple weapon units.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft carried then dropped two Collaborative Small Diameter Bombs (CSDBs) that communicated with one another to detect targets, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.

The CSDBs used a set of engagement rules and preloaded constraint programming to identify a detected jammer as a low-priority target, then communicated again to determine a pair of high-priority targets.

The test, however, experienced improper weapon software loading that led to an error with the weapon navigation system. The system requires updated target information for accurate engagements.

Collaborative systems perform based on predefined programming and must align with this set of rules with every semi-autonomous action.

AFRL worked with Scientific Applications and Research Associates to develop the collaborative weapons under the Air Force Golden Horde Vanguard program.

"Completion of this first mission sets the stage for further development and transition to the warfighter,” said Chris Ristich, director of AFRL's transformational capabilities office.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton on DISA’s Cloud-Based Threat Isolation Effort

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and Wash100 awardee, has said the agency is working to “isolate” suspicious activities in a cloud environment to support remote work operations, DOD News reported Thursday. "Our primary goal is to preserve and protect the ability of our workforce to conduct mission central operations that we support on national defense and current worldwide military missions," she said.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved