AMERICAN SYSTEMS Receives 2021 National Top Workplaces Award; Peter Smith Quoted

Energage has recognized AMERICAN SYSTEMS with a 2021 National Top Workplaces award , the company reported on Thursday. AMERICAN SYSTEMS received the award based on employees’ feedback that was recorded and analyzed by an employee engagement survey.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition as a 2021 National Top Workplaces award winner,” said Peter Smith , president and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS and three-time Wash100 Award recipient. “This reflects the high level of engagement exhibited by our employee-owners and their alignment to our culture of ownership and accountability.”

National Top Workplaces has a 14-year history, surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional awards. The results are calculated by comparing the company’s survey responses with the industry benchmarks related to 15 Culture Drivers .

For the award, National Top Workplaces has surveyed large organizations with more than 150 employees that operate multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the National Top Workplaces survey.

In addition to the overall 2021 National Top Workplaces award, AMERICAN SYSTEMS was recognized as an Industry 2021 Top Workplace in the Technology category. The company was also awarded for four 2021 Top Workplace Culture Excellence awards, including: Clued-In Leaders, Top Leaders, Communication, and Innovation.

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,475 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DoD, Intel, and civilian government customers.