Avaya Extends AWS Relationship to Support AI Capabilities

Avaya

Avaya has extended its Amazon Web Services (AWS) relationship, to expand artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience capabilities for Avaya OneCloud CCaaS customers, Avaya reported on Tuesday. Avaya will serve as an AWS Partner offering AWS Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions.

“Avaya continues to expand AI capabilities that are evolving the contact center into what is now the customer experience center,” said Eric Rossman , VP of Technology Partners and Alliances for Avaya.

In partnership with AWS, Avaya can enable customers to leverage AWS AI Services and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to enhance customer and employee experiences across voice and digital channels. Avaya will integrate natural, conversation-driven interactions, leveraging AI and ML.

Avaya’s integration with AWS CCI will strengthen its portfolio of contact center solutions by providing enhanced customer engagement through greater insights, building brand preference and improving operational efficiency.

The integration with AWS CCI will extend Avaya’s AWS-based cloud efforts and grow Avaya’s vision for AI in the contact center. AWS is also a member of A.I.Connect , an Avaya-led initiative that unites vendors and developers that develop AI-driven solutions.

“With AWS, Avaya delivers new AI and machine learning innovation that improves the performance and efficiency of customer experience teams, but more importantly, enables deeper and more meaningful human connections between organizations and their customers,” Rossman added.

