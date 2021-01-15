BAE Systems Wins $500M Contract to Upgrade CV90s

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has been awarded a more than $500 million mid-life upgrade contract by the Dutch Defence Materiel Organization (DMO) to deliver new turrets to the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet of 122 CV90s, with an option for an additional 19 vehicles, BAE Systems reported on Thursday.

“This is an important step to make sure that our Infantry Fighting Vehicles and our Army are well prepared for many years to come. This mid-life upgrade will also result in a lowering of the vehicles lifetime cost, at the same time as keeping our soldiers safe in the face of new threats,” said Col. Norbert Moerkens, the Royal Netherlands Army’s head of strategy and plans.

BAE Systems’ new CV90 turret will feature an improved design and functionality. The main weapon position has been changed to enhance vehicle balance and enable innovative ways to integrate weapons, which will increase lethality. It also offers ergonomic improvements to support crew.

The enhanced turret design was developed from continuous vehicle improvements and data analysis. The crews will also gain increased advantages, including the ability to choose intuitive and effective modes of operation as well as shorten the time to detection, identification, decision-making and engagement.

BAE Systems’ modernization will also integrate future-proof electronics by upgrading to the 4G digital backbone, with embedded and robust cybersecurity. The company’s upgrade will improve the vehicle’s capabilities and provide crews with greater protection and ergonomics for increased combat efficiency.

“We are committed to delivering the most modern and adaptable IFVs to meet our customers’ requirements and are extremely proud of the technological developments underway as part of this significant mid-life upgrade program,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask , managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds.