Biden Administration Names Meg Kabat of Atlas Research to VA Role

The Biden Administration has appointed Meg Kabat , Atlas Research senior director, as the senior advisor for Families, Caregivers and Survivors at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of the Secretary, Atlas Research reported on Thursday.

“We are thrilled that the administration has called on Meg to advance the care and benefits offered to families, caregivers, and survivors of our nation’s Veterans,” said Mark Chichester , president of Atlas Research.

Kabat has a wide range of knowledge in health care operations. With Atlas Research, she provided valuable insights that supported the company’s clients’ and enabled Atlas research to deliver advanced care solutions. Before joining Atlas Research, Kabat served in a variety of roles, increasing in responsibility, with the VA.

In her more than ten year career with the department, she was most recently the national director of the Caregiver Support Program . In the role, Kabat supervised the implementation of Title 1 of Public Law 111-163, the Caregivers and Veterans Omnibus Health Services Act of 2010.

Previously, Kabat served as an advocate for ill and injured service members enrolled in the Federal Recovery Care Coordination Program at the National Naval Medical Center . She managed the transition of active duty service members’ health care to a Veterans Health Administration facility.

“From supporting the Department of Defense’s Sexual Assault Prevention Office, to facilitating the COVID-19 Nursing Home Commission, we’ve seen Meg’s exemplary leadership at Atlas. We have no doubt that she will be a key asset to the administration,” Chichester added.