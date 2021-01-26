Biden Administration Unveils New OPM Appointees; Chris Canning Quoted

President Biden's administration has named several appointees at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) as part of its efforts to develop a diverse federal workforce. OPM Chief Management Officer Kathleen McGettigan has assumed the role of acting director and will continue her duties until the Senate confirms a permanent director, the agency said Monday.
Chris Canning will serve as OPM's chief of staff, while Curtis Mejeur will perform duties as senior adviser to the director for technology and delivery.
"President Biden made a promise to the American people that he would assemble diverse and talented teams that look like America, and today he continues to fulfill that promise," said Canning.
Eighty-five percent of the initial OPM appointees identify as women, people of color or members of the LGBTQ community, while 80 percent of the agency's employees work outside Washington, D.C.
The other appointees are:
- David Marsh, senior adviser to the chief of staff
- David Padrino, executive director, office of human capital data management and modernization
- Jane Lee, senior adviser to the director
- Jason Tengco, White House liaison
- Jim Cho, deputy Director, congressional, legislative and intergovernmental affairs
- Lynn Eisenberg, general counsel
- Margot Conrad, executive director, chief human capital officers council and senior adviser to the director
- Mini Timmaraju, senior adviser to the director
- Robert Shriver, associate director, employee services
- Shelby Wagenseller, press secretary
- Tanya Sehgal, special Counsel and senior adviser
- Theodora Chang, special assistant to the director